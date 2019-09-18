That Ain’t Pimpin’: Dave East Cited For Battery On Woman After Bottles & Punches Were Allegedly Hurled During Threesome

Vegas Threesome Ends With Cops Being Called On Dave East

Dave East was involved in a threesome turned violent, according to him and a woman…but their stories are contradicting.

According to TMZ, East was cited last weekend in Las Vegas after cops interviewed multiple witnesses to an altercation he and 2 women allegedly got into following an appearance Saturday night at Drai’s Nightclub. The police report states that Dave invited two ladies to his room at the Delano hotel for sexy-time and a fight broke out.

Dave East told officers that 1 woman was upset he wasn’t giving her as much attention, so she flipped out. Allegedly the angry third wheel started hurling champagne bottles at him from across the room, and 2 of ’em made contact. The rapper was struck in the head and left with cuts on his arms an legs. His injuries were apparent when cops showed up.

The jilted sex partner, however, tells a different story. She says that in the middle of the sexual encounter, she and Dave got into an argument, and he threw punches 5-6 times, with one hitting her arm. She said she ran to the bathroom to call cops. She made no mention of bottles being thrown.

Both parties were cited for misdemeanor battery, but nobody was arrested. Dave and the woman were treated at separate hospitals. Dave’s attorney, Stacey Richman, he got a CAT scan after the alleged incident and the results are not back yet. They deny Dave assaulted anyone.

“The woman threw a soap dispenser and bottles of champagne at Dave. One of the bottles shattered on the wall, sending glass flying and cutting Dave. Another bottle hit Dave with force in the head. The woman sought to continue her assault. Dave did not respond with violence. Instead Dave was concerned for everyone’s safety. Dave justifiably took the woman by the arm and put her out of the room. Dave did not assault anyone. He was ordered by his doctor to get CAT scan after the incident. We are waiting on the results. It was later learned that the woman had secreted Dave’s phones in her handbag.”

– Stacey Richman, Dave’s attorney

Yikes! Thoughts?