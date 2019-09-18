Too Sad: Pregnant Bride Dies After Suffering A Stroke Just Minutes Before Her Wedding 

Pregnant Bride Dies Just Moments Before Wedding

A Brazilian couple’s dream wedding ended as a nightmare after the 30-year-old pregnant bride suffered a stroke on her way to the ceremony. Jéssica Victor Guedes was declared brain dead shortly after arriving to at a nearby hospital. According to reports, Guedes who was six months pregnant with her first child, fell ill inside a limo Saturday night as her fiancé and numerous guests waited for her at a Catholic church in São Paulo.

The Sun reports:

At first her family thought she was suffering from anxiety due to wedding nerves after she complained of feeling dizzy with pains in her neck. Because of this the entourage was running late and they were unaware the victim was suffering from the pre-eclampsia which would shortly rob her of her young life and motherhood.

The groom, former firefighter Flavio Gonçalvez, reportedly rushed to his bride’s side and started first aid before emergency personnel arrived — but it was too late. Doctors performed an emergency C-Section on Guedes when she arrived at the hospital, and the couple’s baby girl Sophia survived. Jessica was pronounced dead shortly after.

Baby Sophia, who was born prematurely, is expected to remain at the hospital for about three months. Prayers up for the Goncalves family.