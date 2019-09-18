Watch It Wendy! Sharon Osbourne And Sheryl Underwood Address Talk Show Host’s Nasty Attitude Toward Christie Brinkley [VIDEO]

In case you missed it, Christie Brinkley is being replaced on “Dancing With The Stars” by her model daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook after falling and breaking her arm in rehearsals… Wendy Williams addressed Brinkley’s fall in her Hot Topics segment this week and she wasn’t the kindest. If you start the video below at the 20 minute mark you can see where she says she doesn’t believe Brinkley even fell on her arm:

“I have to go in on Wendy on this, because not so long ago Wendy was not in a very good place. And she had well wishes from so many people that she had, you know, run over the coals, so to speak,” says Osbourne. “Why is it, no matter what this woman goes though in her life, her ups and downs, which we all do, obviously hers is more public, and you know she’s a 55-year-old woman who relapsed again on drugs. And the thing is, nobody gave her a hard time. It was just love, support to her. Now there’s a lovely lady, Christie Brinkley, who shattered her bones, has a metal plate put in… What is it within you that is so dark that you can’t seem to get it out, when the world shows you love and wishes you well… You are so dark inside, so mean, constantly. I have to say, I feel bad for her. I feel bad for people that have this anger, this nastiness inside them.”

Sheryl Underwood also had a lot to say to Wendy as well:

“Nobody said when she (Wendy Williams) was going through the stuff she was going through, she was faking it. We all were worried about her health. We want to say as women, ‘Wendy, don’t go back to what you used to be… Don’t do this. Don’t do this.’ We love Wendy Williams and we thought she was going to come around as another person… God gave you a second chance, do something good now.”

Do you agree with the ladies of “The Talk” or is Wendy just gonna be Wendy regardless?