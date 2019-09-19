Whose Side? Iggy Azalea Called Wendy Williams A “Crackhead” And Here’s Who Twitter Is Destroying

Iggy Azalea Vs. Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is not one to mince words. So when she went on her show to talk about Nicki Minaj, she mentioned Iggy Azalea, but referred to her as “the Australian girl with the fake body.” Yiiikes.

This prompted Iggy to clap back on Twitter with this zinger:

“Who’s the crack head in the halfway house with the gossip show thing?”

Now, we get the intention here, to clap back. However, a white woman talking about crackheads? We don’t know about that one, chief. See how Twitter is reacting and whose side you’re on: