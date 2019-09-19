Oh, Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Put On Blast For Wearing Blackface, Turban, Robe In Year Book Photo

Justin Trudeau Outed For Wearing Blackface

White folks just can’t seem to get enough of wearing Blackface. You’d think it was the hottest new fashion trend the way they unabashedly rock our skin. You can’t say you love us, kill us, then rock our hide like we’re a chinchilla.

According to Aljazeera, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been outed for wearing blackface during his time as a 29-year-old teacher at West Point Grey Academy in 2000-2001. Yesterday, Time magazine published the black-and-white photograph from the school’s yearbook in the middle of a hotly-contested election campaign against Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer.

Trudeau apologized for his past racist behavior during an address to media members:

“I have worked all my life to try to create opportunities for people, fight against racism and intolerance,” he told a televised news conference on his campaign aircraft. “I can say I made a mistake when I was younger and I wish I hadn’t. I wish I had known better then, but I didn’t and I’m deeply sorry for it.” “Now I recognise it was something racist to do,” he said. “(For) communities and people who live with intersectionalities and face discrimination, it is a significant thing that is very hurtful.”

During his address, Trudeau also copped to wearing blackface while portraying Harry Belafonte legendary hit “Day O” during a high school talent show.

Trudeau was once looked at as the golden boy, but it’s hard to come back from blackface.

Since the time of Trudeau’s “apology” he’s been outed in ANOTHER photo wearing the offensive face-coloring

#BREAKING: Exclusive video shows Trudeau in blackface in 3rd instance of racist makeup https://t.co/fG2xawXJX6 — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) September 19, 2019

WTF is REALLY going on with this guy?!?!