Go Shawty: Angela Simmons Displays Her MOST Bangin’ B-day Body In Tangerine String Bikini

Happy Birthday! Angela Simmons Celebrates Her 32nd B-day On South Beach

It’s time to pop a bottle for the birthday girl Angela Renee Simmons. The reality tv star just turned 32 and she’s in the best shape of her life. To celebrate, Angela and a group of baddieS are occupying a suite in Miami Beach, Florida. There, Ang is showing off all of her sexy birthday looks, including this smoking hot string bikini.

This year, Angela is coming with a whole new swag! Meet Renee!

Allow me to reintroduce myself …. Renee ….

Ok, wee see YOU, Renee. For her actually birthday dinner, Angela wore this beautifully draped gown.

She looks good and seems happy! Happy birthday Angela Simmons.