Go Shawty: Angela Simmons Displays Her MOST Bangin’ B-day Body In Tangerine String Bikini
Happy Birthday! Angela Simmons Celebrates Her 32nd B-day On South Beach
It’s time to pop a bottle for the birthday girl Angela Renee Simmons. The reality tv star just turned 32 and she’s in the best shape of her life. To celebrate, Angela and a group of baddieS are occupying a suite in Miami Beach, Florida. There, Ang is showing off all of her sexy birthday looks, including this smoking hot string bikini.
This year, Angela is coming with a whole new swag! Meet Renee!
Allow me to reintroduce myself …. Renee ….
Ok, wee see YOU, Renee. For her actually birthday dinner, Angela wore this beautifully draped gown.
She looks good and seems happy! Happy birthday Angela Simmons. Hit the flip for more.
Angela said it’s Virgo season with this pose!
Look back at it…Okurrr! Are you feeling this get up?
sis·ter·hood /ˈsistərˌho͝od/ Learn to pronounce noun 1. the relationship between sisters. "much of sisterhood is about sharing lipsticks" 2. an association, society, or community of women linked by a common interest, religion, or trade. "the Anglicans set up Sisterhoods all over Engl #ReneeReloaded 📸 : @ted_joseph
Happy birthday to YOU!
Pop a bottle for the b-day girl, Angela Renee Simmons.
