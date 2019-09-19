“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Glorietta’s Mom Doesn’t Approve Of Her Engagement [VIDEO]

:”Love After Lockup” Mom Is Concerned Daughter Could End Up As A Skinsuit

Guysssss. A new episode of “Love After Lockup” comes on Friday! This show is so addictive. We’ve got an exclusive clip for you to watch today. Check it out below:

Here’s more about the episode:

Angela searches for her fugitive fiancé, Tony, who is on the run from the police. Lacey drops a bombshell on Shane, and Amber questions Vince’s shocking prison hustle. Lizzy and Daniel have a sexy reunion, and Glorietta stuns her mom with her felon fiancé revelation.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “CATCH ME IF YOU CON” – Airs Friday, September 20th at 9/8C