What Is The Reason? Cardi B Questions Forbes Cash King Numbers, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria
Cardi B Questions Forbes Cash King List
There’s something veryyyyy interesting about this year’s Forbes Hip-Hop Cash King list that has Kanye at #1 with $150 million earned over the past year. Yep, you read that right. $150 million just off Yeezy footwear and no tours or music. Again, very interesting.
But even more eyebrow-raising is Cardi finishing behind Nicki Minaj by $1 million ($28 million) which prompted a seemingly bored Belcalis to (fairly) wonder how Forbes calculates these numbers in a random tweet that not-very-shockingly blew up Twitter.
Cardi B is the youngest artist in this year’s ranking of hip-hop’s highest-paid acts—and joins Nicki Minaj as 1 of only 2 women on the list—the latest example of a pay gap that has long plagued the industry.
Where do Forbes be getting they numbers from cause they way off?
Cardi falling behind in the forbes list hate to see it forbes is a liar and getting blocked brb
Cardi after forbes richest hiphop artist’s list.
Nicki after hearing that 6ix9ine snitched on Cardi B too.
I think that’s Cardi biggest gripe with that Forbes list, Nicki still outdid her even while she was down!
Cardi should be happy she even made the Forbes list.
Lmaooooo forbes has been a fraud for too long cardi better get them outta here.
