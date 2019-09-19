Megan Thee Stallion’s Sturdy Knee Shenanigans Shut Down Instagram (AGAIN)
We’re obsessed with Megan Thee Stallion and her sturdy knee shenanigans that continue to snatch the whole entire internet bald while melting Instagram into hot girl goo.
Currently on tour with Future and Meek Mill, we can’t wait to see more post-show p-pop sessions on her must-follow IG account.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Meg’s latest sturdy knee shenanigans on the flip.
Meg came thru with another spectacular display of sturdy knee shenanigans.
KNEESUS CHRIST. We doubt there will be a better nickname for Meg who continues to be closest thing we have to a real-life superhero.
We feel you, Allanah. Building a toilet paper nest on public bathroom seats while someone in the next stall fires poo missiles into the toilet can be stressful.
Name another female rapper who had a hotter summer than Meg in 2019. A catchphrase, anthem AND knee worship???
That chicken also looks very, very tasty.
If D Rose had Megan Thee Stallion’s knees he’d easily been the greatest PG of all time. *Funniest/saddest truth of all-time. No, seriously.
Somebody said they cant dance like megan thee stallion cause they wasted all they knees on the pop lock and drop it era.
Supa thick her thighs supa sized 😛 we love you more than you know, Meg.
