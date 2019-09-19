Hard To Watch: Sandy Hook Promise Releases Horrifying And Hyper-Violent #BackToSchool PSA [Video]

Sandy Hook Promise Releases #BackToSchool

School’s back and that means that children and parents all across America have to worry about whether or not their local will become the latest target of a mass shooting.

The Sandy Hook Promise organization dropped one HELL of viral video that aims to paint a gruesome picture for anyone refusing to support gun control legislation.

We will warn you that it is very haunting and could be triggering to those who have personal experience with these horrific attacks. That said, the message is loud and clear.

Survive the school year with these must-have #BackToSchool essentials. https://t.co/9KgxAQ0KGz

This PSA contains graphic content related to school shootings & may be upsetting to some viewers. If you feel this subject matter may be difficult for you, you may choose not to watch. pic.twitter.com/5ijYMtXRTy — Sandy Hook Promise (@sandyhook) September 18, 2019

Sad.