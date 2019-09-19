Hard To Watch: Sandy Hook Promise Releases Horrifying And Hyper-Violent #BackToSchool PSA [Video]
Sandy Hook Promise Releases #BackToSchool
School’s back and that means that children and parents all across America have to worry about whether or not their local will become the latest target of a mass shooting.
The Sandy Hook Promise organization dropped one HELL of viral video that aims to paint a gruesome picture for anyone refusing to support gun control legislation.
We will warn you that it is very haunting and could be triggering to those who have personal experience with these horrific attacks. That said, the message is loud and clear.
Sad.
