Seriously?! An Illinois High School Student Was Reportedly Suspended Over Misquoting Some Future Lyrics

High School Student Reportedly Gets Suspended After Misquoting Future Lyrics

A student at Washington Community High School in Washington, Illinois was suspended for six days after a classmate overheard him misquoting a lyric from Future’s 2017 song “Draco.”

In an interview with Illinois’ ABC affiliate, Brandon Porter, the student’s parent, claims his son was singing the song as he left school, which is when he mistakenly replaced “Draco” with “AK” in the line “Draco season with the bookbag.” At the same time, a female student heard the lyric and reportedly felt threatened, so she reported him to school officials.

“He was leaving class headed to the bus…they came out of one hallway, into another hallway, they all met, leaving going towards the bus…he was singing the song and she felt threatened by the song apparently, but she kept walking towards the bus or what not,” Porter said.

There was first an investigation by police and their findings were given to school officials who, in turn, gave Porter’s son three out-of-school suspensions and three in-school suspensions. On top of that, he was also banned from participating in any extracurricular activities for the rest of the school year.

“He didn’t come out and just say, ‘Hey I’m going to do this to this person or do this here at this place.’ You know what I mean?,” Porter said to the Central Illinois Proud. “He was singing lyrics.”

The timing of this news is interesting, as it comes right on the heels of another student getting in trouble over some rap lyrics.

21-year-old University of South Alabama student Jack Aaron Christensen was charged with making a terroristic threat when he was accused of writing “kill people, burn s**t, f**k school”–the hook off the old Tyler, the Creator track “Radicals”–on a “white flip chart” at his school’s library.