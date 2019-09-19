Making It Rain On Them Hoes: California Woman Claims $522 Million Winning Lottery Ticket From June

California Woman Claims $522 Million Winning Mega Millions Jackpot From June

Better late than never.

A California woman has come forward to claim at $522 million jackpot from a winning Mega Millions ticket that she bought back in June of this year according to San Diego Union-Tribune.

Laarni Bibal purchased ONE $2 Mega Millions quick-pick ticket from Sorrento Deli-Mart in San Diego and hid the ticket until she was ready to claim the cash. This woman sat on half a billion dollars for months before coming forward to claim her life-changing bag.

She say she consulted the “Lottery Winner’s Handbook” on how to deal with her soon-to-be newfound wealth.

We can’t IMAGINE living regular life for all that time knowing that them M’s are sitting in a “secret hiding place”.

Bibal chose the cash option and was paid $340 million after taxes. She plans to buy a house and pay off her bills, but with that kind of money, we’re sure she’s gonna do a lot more than that.