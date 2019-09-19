Masika Kalysha, Meghan James And More Attend Sofia Richie x Missguided Launch Party

- By Bossip Staff
Sofia Richie Launches New Collection With Missguided

Congratulations to Sofia Richie on the launch of her new Missguided collection. The model/celebrity seed held a launch event at Bootsy Bellows that was attended by a few of our favorite reality stars.

Masika Kalysha was in the building, rocking a casual jean and blouse combo…

“Bad Girls Club” and “Basketball Wives” alum Mehghan James went a little wild with the neon 2 piece. You likey?

Sofia’s already sharing some of what her collection looks like.

Are you coppin from this collab?

