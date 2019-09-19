Masika Kalysha, Meghan James And More Attend Sofia Richie x Missguided Launch Party
- By Bossip Staff
Sofia Richie Launches New Collection With Missguided
Congratulations to Sofia Richie on the launch of her new Missguided collection. The model/celebrity seed held a launch event at Bootsy Bellows that was attended by a few of our favorite reality stars.
Masika Kalysha was in the building, rocking a casual jean and blouse combo…
“Bad Girls Club” and “Basketball Wives” alum Mehghan James went a little wild with the neon 2 piece. You likey?
Hit the flip for more photos from the event and to see what Sofia’s collection has to offer.
Sofia’s already sharing some of what her collection looks like.
Are you coppin from this collab?
