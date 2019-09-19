#BBWLA: Feby Flips The F**k Out On Jackie Christie For “Acting Like An Animal” At Cancer Charity Event [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
BBWLA Beef Between Feby And Jackie Christie
Basketball Wives take what was supposed to be a vacation to Costa Rica, however, the drama follows the ladies like stink on a skunk.
Feby took Jackie Christie to task during dinner one night after the elder wife tried to explain why she had beef with the #BBWLA neophyte.
Press play down bottom to peep what happens next…
Who’s side are you on?
