#BBWLA: Feby Flips The F**k Out On Jackie Christie For “Acting Like An Animal” At Cancer Charity Event [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Basketball Wives LA

Source: VH1 / VH1

BBWLA Beef Between Feby And Jackie Christie

Basketball Wives take what was supposed to be a vacation to Costa Rica, however, the drama follows the ladies like stink on a skunk.

Feby took Jackie Christie to task during dinner one night after the elder wife tried to explain why she had beef with the #BBWLA neophyte.

Press play down bottom to peep what happens next…

Who’s side are you on?

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Ho Sit Down, News

