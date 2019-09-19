Interesting, Innit? Top Boy’s Little Simz and Michael Ward Answers “Netflix Nine” Questions About Lives And Careers [Video]

‘Top Boy’ Actors Michael Ward And Little Simz Answer “Netflix Nine”

Top Boy is a whole lot more than “that new Drake show”. And while Aubrey is certainly worthy of some credit for getting the cult classic series back onto the small screens, Top Boy has a history and mythology that long predates the 6 God’s influence.

If you haven’t pressed play on Netflix’s renewed program then we highly suggest that you take ten hours out of your life to watch. It’s very, very worth it.

Netflix UK & Ireland caught up with two of the show’s stars, Michael Ward and Little Simz, to get their insight on filming and their other professional experiences.

Below, watch rapper/actor Little Simz talk about her role in the show in addition to her experience with Oprah and Beyonce.

Again, Top Boy does not disappoint and we can’t WAIT for the next season!