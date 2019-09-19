Check This Ish Out…. Tracee Ellis Ross, Mariah Carey And More Attend “Embrace Your Ish” Event In Celebration Of “mixed-ish”

The stars and executive producers from ABC’s “black-ish,” Freeform’s “grown-ish” and ABC’s newest spinoff “mixed-ish” celebrated the expanding “ish” universe at ABC and POPSUGAR’s “Embrace Your Ish” premiere event on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

Mariah Carey debuted the “mixed-ish” theme song to partygoers, and the event featured immersive activations from each show: Guests donned flower crowns in the “mixed-ish” portrait activation, stepped into Dre’s shoe closet from “black-ish” and got into the college spirit with “grown-ish” in a rec-room scene straight from Cal U.

The series premiere of “mixed-ish” airs Tuesday, Sept. 24 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC, followed by the season six premiere of “black-ish” (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. Freeform’s “grown-ish” returns for season three in winter 2020.

Series Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

Check out more photos from the event below

Hit the flip for the official series trailer and show synopsis