FoodGod OMFG: Here’s Why Kim Kardashian Got Emotional The Last Time She Saw O.J. Simpson

Food God Talks O.J Simpson, Corey Vs Scott & More On ‘Food God: OMG’

The Kardashians have been a wide open book for the pas 12 years, but even for them some things are off limits. Like the family’s interactions with O.J. Simpson, a former friend of the family and client of the father, the late Robert Kardashian. But clearly, we can always count on Kim‘s BFF Jonathan Cheban to get all the never before heard stories out of Mrs. West. On the latest episode of his podcast FoodGod: OMFG, Cheban opened up about his recent run-in with Simpson, which got Kim to recall her last encounter with “The Juice” that left her pretty emotional. Food God shared,

“The first thing he asks is about you guys, like, ‘How are the girls? How’s everybody?’ Like, have you seen him ever?”

Kim replied,

“I think the last time I saw him was in Miami. It was before he had gone to jail this, you know, last situation. I think me, Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian] were in Miami in a club and we ran into him in the VIP section. It was behind a stage or something, I don’t even know what club it was at. I started crying. It was emotional, I think.”

But the tea spilling didn’t stop there. Next week’s episode of KUWTK shows Kris Jenner’s boo Corey Gamble and Scott Disick get into a heated argument at Jonathan’s birthday dinner in L.A. And according to Food God, ish got real:

“I’ve seen a lot of stuff on the Kardashians and been like ‘Wow, that’s not gonna air, cause it’s crazy!’ My birthday party, NOBU Malibu, Scott and Corey get into a psychotic fight that is so intense and crazy I didn’t think they were gonna air it. I’m telling you, out of all the stuff I’ve ever seen, this was the craziest thing I’ve seen on the show. This happened after my cake.

Also, remember when the Internet was in a frenzy last week over Kim and Jonathan having dinner with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson? Well according to the Food God, they in fact did meet up with the Cavalier in NYC. Not only that — Jonathan actually wants Khloe and Tristan to get back together. Oop!

Check out the full episode here.