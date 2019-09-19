New Baby, New Digs: Kendrick Lamar Just Dropped $9.7 Million On A Crib In Manhattan Beach, California

Kendrick Lamar Just Copped A New Crib In Manhattan Beach

Kendrick Lamar and his longtime love just welcomed their bundle of joy to the family in July, so it’s only right they start this journey with a new home.

Fresh off news that Kendrick made an appearance in the top 10 on Forbes’ highest paid hip-hop artists in 2019, the rapper just spent some of that hard-earned money on a new crib. According to reports from Variety, Lamar dropped $9.73 million on a mansion in Manhattan Beach, California–which is very close to his hometown, Compton.

Because this was an off-market deal, photos of the interior are currently unavailable, but Powers Development were behind the mansion, a company known for its luxury homes. The house has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms across three stories and 5,350 square feet. Definitely not a small house by any means, but still pretty modest for a rapper of his caliber.

Before this latest purchase, Kung-Fu Kenny spent $523,400 for a house in Eastvale, Riverdale County back in 2016. One year later, he paid $2.65 million for a home in a gated community in Calabasas, which he reportedly gifted to his mother and other family members thereafter.

We can only hope this new crib has a studio in it so Kendrick can get to work on another album. It’s been 2-and-a-half years, sir, we’re waiting.