AHT AHT: Chilli Corrects Fan Complementing Her Dancing Well…For “48-Years-Old”

Chilli Doesn’t Think She’s Too Old To Dance, Period!

Rozanda ‘Chilli‘ Thomas will not be put into an age box, despite the popular rhetoric that over 25 is “old” on social media. The seasoned singer and dancer posted up a clip of herself dishing out incredible choreography on twitter. A fan jumped in to compliment her by mentioning her age, but Chilli was NOT here for it.

He wrote:

Yo, @officialchilli out here moving like this at 48 yrs old. Sis does not age!

Chilli responded, defiantly:

Now if I was 84 doing this (and I will be at that age lol) I could get u saying that. 48 is not old.

Chilli has a good point! Age is a mindset and she really KILLED this dance number. Hit play to see it!