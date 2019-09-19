They Took A Twirl At It: Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Call It Quits After Two Years Of Matrimony-dom … Was He Hiding Kids And A Secret Ex-Wife?!

Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Reveal They Are Splitting

It’s a wrap. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and her restauranteur hubby Marc Daly have officially decided to end their marriage after two years together, according to People reports.

Moore, 48, and Daly, 49, married in a ceremony in St. Lucia in June 2017 and Moore gave birth to their first child, daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, on Nov. 4, 2018.

In exclusive statements to PEOPLE, both Moore and Daily asked for privacy.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Said Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

There’s a twist though… Love B. Scott is reporting that Daly may have been previously married, with two children he allegedly hid from Moore. That marriage reportedly lasted for only a year and details are still pending.

People reports that the pair were seen together earlier this week when they were spotted Tuesday attending a benefit reception he hosted in honor of the Black Man Lab at the Wimbish House in Atlanta. The estranged couple made their first appearance as a family along with daughter Brooklyn on Monday’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, filmed in NYC where they discussed their experience with infertility.