“Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Anais Reveals The State Of Her Marriage After Affair With Co-Star Rich Dollaz (Exclusive)

Reality Starlet Talks Explosive Season, Tackling Her Demons & New Music

Her explosive storyline made her one of the most watchable stars of last season’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

Singer Anais Martinez had an ongoing affair with co-star Rich Dollaz right under her music manager husband, Ruben’s nose. A fight with him and a subsequent social media meltdown led to a brief stay at a mental health facility. And her friends on the show accused her of having a full-blown drug addiction after she lost weight and acted erratically.

“We made history with the scandal,” Anais said with a laugh. “It’s not easy to come out, naked, in the open, and say ‘Hey America. This is what I’m doing, this is who I am.’”

When Ruben found out about the affair, it was a particularly tough time for her, she said. But she said he’s forgiven her, and that they both have relied on their faith to get them through.

“We’re doing much better,” she told BOSSIP during a recent visit to its NYC offices. “We’re having less drama, me and my husband. We’re putting in the work to make it better for the both of us. There’s no more cheating. We’re keeping it strong for the children.”

The brunette stunner insisted that she’s a different woman, curbing her nights out and getting rid of “negative” people in her life.

The mom of two she also wanted to set the record straight about her mental health as well as the accusations of drug abuse. Anais said she doesn’t do drugs, and she admitted that she spent one night in a “behavioral clinic” after her husband called 911 during an argument.

“I’m in a much better place,” she said.

These days, Anais said she prefers to concentrate on making music – the talent that initially got her on “Love & Hip Hop.” She recently dropped a reggae-inflected tune, “She Needs Fun,” featuring Sean Shotta, and is recording an EP.

“I want them to show more of my music, more of my singing and what I’m capable of doing,” she said of the show. “That’s why I’m looking for producers…I’m looking for that sound.”