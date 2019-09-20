SCRAM, CREEP! Chris Brown Slithers Onto Rihanna’s Instagram (AGAIN), Gets Dragged (AGAIN)
Chris Brown Comments On Rihanna’s IG, Sparks Backlash
We have no idea why Chris Brown keeps setting himself up to get DRAGGED but he continued his social media losing streak by creepily commenting on Rihanna‘s Instagram in an uncomfortable moment that didn’t go too well.
Now, at this point, we’re sure he knows better but just doesn’t care nor mind ruining what’s left of his already tarnished legacy that gets less and less golden by the year.
Peep the latest well-deserved Chris Brown dragging on the flip.
Meth is a strong ass drug! Chris Brown needs to take himself back to rehab instead of camping in Rihanna’s instagram comments shit is creepy
Chris brown: “I wanna be the lamp”
Rihanna:
No, seriously. We need to find Chris a new hobby, better support group or lovable pet ASAP.
Chris Brown so thirsy and weird. He is no longer in Rih’s tax bracket. Stop commenting on her pics.
Whew, the Navy DOES NOT PLAY ABOUT RIH. Like, AT ALL.
Chris Brown the annoying ex that won’t go away when it comes to Rih
Continue Slideshow
Chris Brown commenting below Rihanna’s posts is so disturbing. Leave her alone you freak.
Chris Brown is so weird. That nigga literally beat the shit out of Rih, only to be commenting on her pics decades later like ain’t shit happen. That’s not sociopathic to y’all??
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.