SCRAM, CREEP! Chris Brown Slithers Onto Rihanna’s Instagram (AGAIN), Gets Dragged (AGAIN)

Chris brown: “I wanna be the lamp” Rihanna: pic.twitter.com/ZMShfBRI8n — im not gay, im straight (@jr0dxx) September 20, 2019

Chris Brown Comments On Rihanna’s IG, Sparks Backlash

We have no idea why Chris Brown keeps setting himself up to get DRAGGED but he continued his social media losing streak by creepily commenting on Rihanna‘s Instagram in an uncomfortable moment that didn’t go too well.

Now, at this point, we’re sure he knows better but just doesn’t care nor mind ruining what’s left of his already tarnished legacy that gets less and less golden by the year.

Peep the latest well-deserved Chris Brown dragging on the flip.