Dracarys! Tiffany Cross Sets Fire To Donald Trump’s Whole Existence For Slandering Joy Ann Reid [Video]

Tiffany Cross Claps Back At Donald Trump For Insulting Joy Ann Reid

Donald Trump has a long history of attacking Black people, especially Black women, from his trolling Twitter account.

Recently, Trump took aim at veteran MSNBC anchor Joy Ann Reid.

Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

Tiffany Cross is having NONE of it. She responded in kind during her segment on The Grio’s DC360.

That ether. The s#!t that makes your soul burn slow.