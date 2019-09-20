Tracee Ellis Ross On The Joy Of Solo Vacations & Perfecting The Self-Timer Selfie [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tracee Ellis Ross Talks About Why She Prefers To Take Solo Vacations
This week on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Tracee Ellis Ross stopped by to talk about her upcoming Black-ish spinoff, Mixed-ish.
While she was on the couch, Tracee talks about her love of embarking on solo vacations, how she’s perfected taking sultry photos of herself using only a self-timer, and why he exes end up texting her every time she posts those pics. Check out the video down below to get some advice from a pro on how to take your best pictures without anyone else’s help.
