Congratulations! Rapper Mickey Factz Is Expecting A Freestyle Seed With His Wife Iesha
Mickey Factz Expecting A Baby
Congratulations are in order for the Bronx bred rapper Mickey Factz. The 37-year-old rapper and his wife Iesha Williams are expecting their first baby! Mickey made the announcement on Twitter. He says he’s been waiting for the right moment to reveal to fans that he’s expecting the addition to his Factz family.
Last year, Mickey went viral for his freestyle on Hot 97’s Funk Flex show where he dished out financial advice between his bars. Safe to say that Mickey has a solid financial plan for his unborn already!
Congratulations Mickey!
Grand Rising ☀️ I am entirely grateful to God for allowing me on this journey to Motherhood. Our baby has already changed me for the best. @mickey.factz And I are extremely blessed and filled with an abundance of gratitude, light and love. I am so full of life. Baby Factz is on board B and I’m in complete awe, overwhelmed and in love. 1/20/2020 😩💛😍 📸: @auckvision
