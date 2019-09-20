Congratulations! Rapper Mickey Factz Is Expecting A Freestyle Seed With His Wife Iesha

Mickey Factz Expecting A Baby

Congratulations are in order for the Bronx bred rapper Mickey Factz. The 37-year-old rapper and his wife Iesha Williams are expecting their first baby! Mickey made the announcement on Twitter. He says he’s been waiting for the right moment to reveal to fans that he’s expecting the addition to his Factz family.

Ive experienced a lot of things in this world. Traveling, Marriage, Performing, Emceeing, etc…. but NOTHING can ever compare to this. We wanted to let our people know we are finally expecting an addition to the Factz family.🤰🏽

📸: @auckvision pic.twitter.com/mNw60dbuhZ — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) September 20, 2019

Last year, Mickey went viral for his freestyle on Hot 97’s Funk Flex show where he dished out financial advice between his bars. Safe to say that Mickey has a solid financial plan for his unborn already!

Congratulations Mickey!