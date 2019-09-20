Wait….What?! J. Cole Says His New Gang Starr Guest Verse ‘Is The Last Feature You’ll Hear From Me’

J. Cole Tells Fans This New Verse From Him Is His Last For A While

After J. Cole dropped a new guest feature today, he decided to also make some fans’ heart drop with an announcement that has a lot of people confused.

The rapper tweeted out a link to a new song by Gang Starr that he’s featured on, writing, “This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr.” But what followed afterward is what has fans scratching their heads.” Cole goes on to write, “This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run”

This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr 🤯🤯🤯🤯 💎💎💎💎 This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. 🙏🏿@REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURUhttps://t.co/MMBI5Z2Fcq — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 20, 2019

So….what does that mean?!

When you just read the sentence on its own, “This is the last feature you’ll hear from me” sure sounds like J. Cole is planning on never doing another feature in his career. But then, he goes on to thank everyone he’s worked with “during this run.” So is he just taking a break from features, or is he done for good?

There’s really no way of knowing what he meant here, but it’s more than likely that Cole is simply hanging up his feature hat and going back to working on some solo projects.

From 2018 to 2019 the North Carolina native has given verses to 21 Savage, Miguel, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug and Travis Scott, J.I.D, and more–so it’s not hard to see why he’d want to take a break for a little while.

Hopefully, this announcement means that we’re getting a new solo album from Cole sometime in the near future, and from the looks of it, we could be gearing up for another “J. Cole went platinum with no features” era.

We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, listen to J. Cole’s “last feature” with Gang Starr here.