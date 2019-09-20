This Pocket Projector Turns Any Room into a Home Theater

Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, going to the theaters is beginning to lose its appeal. After all, why deal with the hassle of driving to the theater and paying through the nose for tickets and popcorn when you can binge on films in the comfort of your own home? For most, it’s the lack of an enormous screen that keeps us trekking to the cinema.

While you can’t bring bring a movie theater projector into your living space, you can bring the Prima 1080 HD Pocket Projector, which is a pretty solid alternative. This smartphone-sized projector casts a 200-inch cinema-quality image onto any surface, and all you have to do is sync it with your phone, laptop, or tablet. It features 200 lumens, four times the brightness compared to other projectors, to deliver a crisp, sharp picture no matter what the lighting conditions are. It’s Android-powered with a 64-bit quad-core processor, allowing you to access the Google Play Store, download apps, and stream media directly from the Prima. It also lasts up to 3 hours of video and up to 30 hours of audio playback on a single charge, perfect for movie nights and parties.

Get an ultimate multimedia experience wherever you are with the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector. It normally retails for $799, but you can grab it on sale today for $299.99.

