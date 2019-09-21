Tossing and Turning All Night? Sleep Like a Baby with This White Noise Machine

Between your partner’s earth-rattling snores, your neighbor’s refusal to turn down their music, and helicopters hovering around your area, it can be difficult to break free from infuriating sounds when you want a peaceful snooze sesh. And while it can be helpful to wear earphones or earplugs to drown out the distracting noise, there’s enough evidence that suggests that you actually do need noise to get a restful shuteye — white noise, to be exact.

DOZZI is a white noise machine that emits soothing sounds to help you sleep like a baby at night. It has a built-in fan that generates natural fan noise, which you can easily adjust with a simple twist and click depending on your preferred white noise pitch. It also has an integrated light that beams different colors — bright white, soft white, or a multi-color loop — to fill your room with illumination. It also helps you conserve energy with the auto-off timer.

Get the best sleep of your life with the DOZZI. It usually goes for $49.99, you can grab it on sale today for $19.99 — a savings of 60 percent.

