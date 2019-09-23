Manage Your Social Media Accounts With This Powerful Tool

You don’t have to be an influencer or a social media manager to know that managing multiple accounts is hard. You have your Instagram to post all your adventures, Twitter to share your thoughts and random ramblings, Facebook to keep up with your friends and family, and LinkedIn to interact with colleagues and members of your industry. If you’re the type who curates and plans your posts on each platform, you may find it hard to manage them all.

You can make things easier for yourself by picking up a subscription to SocialBu, an all-in-one social media management and automation platform. This tool lets you take control of all your accounts in one place to save you time. You can use it to schedule and publish content, respond to your messages, comments, and tweets, and track keywords and hashtags relevant to you. You even get an overview of your social media performance so you’ll know which posts work and which ones don’t.

With the starter plan, you can manage up to 4 social media accounts simultaneously. Get a lifetime subscription now for $48 — 95 percent off the usual cost of $960.

SocialBu Social Media Tool Starter Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $48 See Deal

