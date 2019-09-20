Sorry To This Man: 7 Lucrative Examples Of Celebrity Merch Done Right 

Celebrity Merch Done Right

Let’s be honest — just because you’re a popular celebrity with hit song or social media influencer with a popular saying, doesn’t mean that merch is cool enough for fans to spend their hard earned coins on it. Besides, some of the stuff that famous folks pass off as merch is downright insulting, or just lame.

Bruh why do celebrities always come out with wack ass merch. I'm not buyin that shit 😣 — Janasia Mone't 🥇✨ (@janasiamonet) September 20, 2019

But for every wack piece of merch, there’s a fire one selling out like hot cakes. Seeing celebs and listening to their music is damn near free now, so it’s only right that we support their products — the good, relatable, funny stuff at least. Like Keke Palmer‘s “Sorry To This Man” T-Shirts! We could all use one of those.

There are very few examples of celebrities merch being just right. Something that’s dope, creative, archival and inspirational to the consumer in some way. Hit the flip for all the times celebs got it right when it comes to their merch.