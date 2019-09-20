A.B. = Adios, Bozo: Antonio Brown Released By The New England Patriots

Antonio Brown Released By New England Patriots

Antonio Brown‘s time with the New England Patriots is over.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he has officially been released from the team.

Patriots released Antonio Brown. His stay in New England lasted one game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

Patriots’ statement: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

Earlier today we reported on the intimidating text messages that Antonio *allegedly* sent to his most recent sexual harassment accuser. We knew it was just a matter of time before either the team or the league stepped in to say “enough”.

Looks like Bill Belichick tried to get whatever he could out of Brown before it was too late. Turns out too late was exactly ONE game.

How the Patriots did Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/4qMBNQi3gi — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 20, 2019

SMH @ the Patriots and Antonio Brown. Clowns.