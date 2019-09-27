Get This Refurbished Chromebook For Only $100

The key to ultimate productivity is a device that allows you to do your best in the shortest amount of time possible. It needs to be ultra-reliable and capable of handling a large amount of workload. It also needs to have all the bells and whistles needed to accomplish everything on your to-do list. That device may very well be the Samsung Chromebook, which is now available on sale for 83% off when you shop refurbished (read: basically good as new).

It may not look like much, but this pre-owned unit is designed to help you get things done faster and easier. It boots in seconds, is equipped with virus protection, and features the Google products you use on the regular like Search, Gmail, and YouTube. It runs on Chrome OS, making it the perfect tool for browsing the web, sending and receiving email, and video chatting. Best of all, it has a Samsung Exynos 5 Dual-Core 1.7GHz CPU, allowing you to multitask and cross off everything on your list with ease. Plus, the 16GB hard drive can store all your essential files.

You can be the owner of a refurbished Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB today for a mere $99.99.

