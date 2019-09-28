Heads up! This Stylish Leather Messenger Bag Is 80% off Today!

Just like the good ‘ol backpack, a messenger bag is a classic tote that you can’t go wrong with. Perfect for daily commutes to work or school, they have enough compartments to house your stuff, and they have a timeless look that can bode well with any outfit.

Enter the Front-Fringed 100% Leather Messenger Bag. A modern take on a classic design, this bag is constructed from ultra-soft 100% genuine leather. With its roomy interior, it can store all your school or work essentials including notebooks and tablets. It features a strap that you can adjust depending on your preferred length, front fringes to spice up the design, and silver-toned hardware. And should it incur damage, the bag is protected by a two-year warranty that covers everything from the soft fabric interior lining to the hardware.

Grab this beautiful, lightweight bag in your choice of color — Black, Red, Brown, Tan — for only $35.99. That’s an 80 percent discount from the usual cost of $189.

Front-Fringed 100% Leather Messenger Bag (Red) – $35.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.