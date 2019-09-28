Tough Workout? Relieve Your Muscles with This Portable Massage Gun

If you had it your way, you’d avail of a long, soothing massage every time you get off from work or a particularly excruciating day at the gym. You would let someone else save you from the muscle aches and stiffness you’ve been experiencing. Unfortunately, hiring a professional masseuse costs a ton, and doing it every so often isn’t very economical in the long run.

But that doesn’t mean you have to let yourself suffer from muscle soreness. The Vortix Muscle Massager is a portable tool engineered to provide quick relief to alleviate muscle fatigue, pain, spasms, and stiffness. What it does is it increases your body’s lymphatic flow and reduces your lactic acid using vibration frequency and amplitude. As a result, you’ll get instant pain relief, an increased blood flow, and shortened muscle recovery time. With six adjustable speeds available, you can choose the preferred mode that will give you the most satisfying relaxation experience. It even has a 3-tip attachment, so you can reach all your muscles, trigger points, and scar tissues.

Pain, pain, go away; come again NEVER. The Vortix Muscle Massager typically retails for $399, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $170 — a savings of 57 percent.

