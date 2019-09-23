Traveling Soon? These Luggage Sets Are on Super Sale

It goes without saying that the secret to a hassle-free traveling experience is a suitcase that can hold all your essentials and allows for smooth transport. You would be doing yourself a major favor if you can find that perfect piece of luggage that accommodates all your needs.

We’re here to help you out. If you’re traveling soon, take your pick from these luggage sets that are perfect for your next getaway.

Tach Tuff Connectable Hard Luggage Set

Having to lug around one suitcase is hard enough, what if you have to bring multiple? That won’t be a problem if you have this connectable set that you can use as one individual unit. It features a patented TACH system that fastens as many as nine bags together in seconds without additional attachments. All you have to do is connect them with the built-in fasteners and go. Right now, you can snag the set for $274.99.

Genius Pack 30″ Spinner Upright Suitcase

Perfect for not-so-light packers, this suitcase is designed to fit a ton of stuff in a small amount of space. It features a unique organizational panel labeled by category, an integrated packing checklist, and a secluded and removable laundry compartment for effortless organization, as well as high-quality spinner wheels for smooth transport. Plus, should you wish to carry more stuff, you can easily expand it to two more inches. A value of $398, it’s now on sale for $199.99.

Kensie 3-Piece Le Jardin Spinner Luggage Set

Travel in style with this 3-piece luggage set. Each piece is constructed from lightweight yet durable PU leather, making it strong enough to endure everyday wear and tear. In addition to the chic design, it also features easy-access front pockets and a multi-directional EZ-Glide single-wheel system that allows for 360 movement. Usually $195, you can score the set for only $124.99.

Prices are subject to change.

