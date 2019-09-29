Why Pay for AirPods When These Earbuds Are Just $24?

As tempting as it is to hop on the AirPods trend and grab a pair like virtually everyone else, that $150+ price tag can be tough to justify. And frankly, it’s not like they’re the pinnacle of high-quality audio. They’re not exactly the most comfortable things to wear, and they certainly don’t blast sonics that will rock your socks off.

You can still join the wireless earbuds revolution and not settle for expensive, subpar earphones with the AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case.

Check it out:

These wireless earbuds boast state-of-the-art Bluetooth 5.0 tech, allowing you to enjoy crisp audio. They feature a completely wireless design for ultimate flexibility, and can last up to four hours on a single charge. Once you run out of juice, you can easily get 10 more hours of battery life with the accompanying charging case.

Usually retailing for $99.90, you can snag the AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case at their new, low price: $24.99. That’s a savings of 74 percent.

AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case – $24.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.