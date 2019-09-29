Sleep Like A Baby With The Help Of This Weighted Blanket

You know the feeling all too well. You just got home from the office or school after working yourself to the bone. All you want to do is knock out on your bed and steal some well-deserved shuteye, but for some unknown reason, your body can’t seem to let you rest. You keep tossing and turning, desperately hoping to get uninterrupted rest. But maybe it’s not you; maybe it’s your blanket.

Instead of using the flimsy fabric you keep using as a blanket, try enveloping yourself with the BlanQuil™ Quilted Weighted Blanket instead. Designed to defy and reduce stress and anxiety, it delivers Deep Pressure Stimulation which replicates the feeling of being hugged or cuddled. It has 77 independent baffles that spread eco-friendly glass beads evenly across your body, and features eight connection points to reduce shifting. With this blanket in tow, you’ll wake up feeling fully rested and refreshed in the morning.

On any given day, the BlanQuil™ retails for $169. But for a limited time, you can snag one on sale for $135 — a savings of 20 percent.

BlanQuil™ Quilted Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover (Charcoal/20 Lb) – $135 See Deal

