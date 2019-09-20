Soul Sailin’ Through Sephora: Jhene Aiko Appears At NYC Store For Launch Of Vegan Beauty Line

Jhene Aiko Appears At NYC Sephora Store For Launch Of Vegan Beauty Line

Kat Von D Beauty introduces True Portrait Foundation – the new formula, new packaging and new campaign is shaking things up for the brand’s first ever-medium coverage liquid-to-powder innovation. This fresh, unique formula and sexy packaging found its match with singer, poet and all-around beauty – Jhené Aiko as the global campaign face.

“I am so excited to be partnering with Kat Von D Beauty for this launch and to be working with a brand that shares so many of my same passions. I love this foundation because it feels like I have nothing on – it’s like vegan silk! It’s the perfect all-day coverage with an airy lightweight finish whether I’m on-stage or at home,” says Jhené Aiko.

Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation ($36) will be available on September 2, 2019 on Katvondbeauty.com and Sephora.com and on September 20, 2019 at Sephora stores and Sephora inside JCPenney.

The vegan makeup is made with love not animals – 100% Cruelty Free Forever. The Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation is 100% vegan. Don’t miss your chance to try out this new product, let us know what ya think!