So You Know Its Real: Celine Dion Begs Drake To Not Get Her Face Tattooed On His Body
- By Bossip Staff
Celine Dion Asks Drake To Reconsider His Newest Tattoo Idea
C’mon, bruh. Drake is at it again. According to CNN, Drizzy has considered getting Celine Dion tatted on his body somewhere to add to his collection of tats honoring amazing women. But it looks like the woman he wants to get tatted isn’t here for it. At all.
Drake has made it clear that he wants to get Celine’s face tatted on him but during an iHeart radio inerview, the icon singer suggests the pump the breaks and reconsider. “Please, Drake, I love you very much,” Dion said during an interview with iHeartRadio Canada.”Can I tell you something? Don’t do that.”
Drake isn’t a stranger to getting tattoos to commemorate friends, family and musical inspiration. But it looks like he’ll have one less tattoo to worry about.
