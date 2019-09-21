SoYou Know Its Real: Celine Dion Begs Drake To Not Get Her Face Tattooed On His Body

C’mon, bruh. Drake is at it again. According to CNN, Drizzy has considered getting Celine Dion tatted on his body somewhere to add to his collection of tats honoring amazing women. But it looks like the woman he wants to get tatted isn’t here for it. At all.

Drake has made it clear that he wants to get Celine’s face tatted on him but during an iHeart radio inerview, the icon singer suggests the pump the breaks and reconsider. “Please, Drake, I love you very much,” Dion said during an interview with iHeartRadio Canada.”Can I tell you something? Don’t do that.”