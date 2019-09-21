King of Guap: Michael Jackson’s Estate Has Made Nearly $2 Billion Dollars Since He Passed Away
- By Bossip Staff
Michael Jackson’s Estate Is Making Way More Money Than You Would Expect
According to The Blast, even though Michael Jackson has been deceased for almost 10 years, he’s still getting after the bag in a major way.
Michael Jackson’s executor and lawyers have been working nonstop to rebuild Jackson’s brand and stabilize his finances for years ensuring that MJ will keep the checks coming in for years to come.
His team stated:
“With the assistance of their counsel, the Executors have successfully rebuilt and enhanced Michael Jackson’s image, solidified the MJJ business as a significant entity in the entertainment industry, entered into and continue to enter into unprecedented business deals that have produced, and will in the future produce, significant revenues for the Estate.”
