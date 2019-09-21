Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Versace Fashion Show In Iconic Dress That Popped Off Google Images

Jennifer Lopez Wears Reimagined Versace Jungle Dress

For the second time in history, JLo is buzzing all over the internet for wearing that iconic jungle dress that put her on Google. During Versace’s Milan fashion week show, Jennifer Lopez gave all of the supermodels a run for their money when she closed out the event in an even sexier version of her 2000’s Grammy red carpet dress.

Meanwhile, JLo took to social media and celebrated the special event. “So this just happened.. @donatella_versace #jungledress @versace #stillgoingstrong #20yearanniversary #catwalk,” she wrote.

Hit play to see JLo strut her stuff!

The “Hustlers” star later walked out again with the legendary designer herself, Donatella Versace, to pose for photographs. They both received standing ovations.

Good for JLo! Critics are also praising her for her acting in the new movie “Hustlers”. She’s having a great month. Go Jenny.