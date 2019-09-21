Man Of Many Talents: Kobe Bryant Teaches Us Italian Some Slang [Video]

Kobe Bryant Teaches Us Some Italian Slang

Kobe Bryant is a man of many talents, and beyond that, he’s a man of many languages–and he’s been gracious enough to let us in on the secret to some of his favorite Italian slang.

The retired baller sat down with Vanity Fair and Flula Borg as they both test their knowledge of Italian and German slang. From “A fagiolio” and “bho” to “hackfresse” and “prost,” check out the video down below to see both of these amazing talents take you through some of their favorite Italian and German phrases.