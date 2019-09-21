Boupled Up Anniversaries: Cardi B & Offset Exchange The BUTEST Notes 2-Years After Jumping The Broom
Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary Cardi B And Offset
It’s two years down and forever to go for Belcalis “Cardi B” Almanzar and legally wedded hubby Offset. The two crazy in love rappers jumped the broom together two years ago already! Cardi B sent Offset a heartfelt shout out last night to remind everyone of their special day while schooling us on what marriage is all about.
9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby❤️ We keep learning and growing. That’s what marriage about.
How cute! Offset and Cardi B were just together at Rihanna’s Fenty show, hence the photo above. Offset sent his own video message to his rapper wife. Hit the flip to see it!
Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life.
