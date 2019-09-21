Yikes: Everyone Involved In The Kevin Hart Car Crash Is Lawyering Up For Imminent Lawsuit
Kevin Hart And His Passengers Are All Getting Lawyered Up
It looks like Kevin Hart and the two people in his car that crashed on September 1 have all gotten themselves lawyers as everyone involved is expecting a big lawsuit.
According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge say the driver–who sustained serious back and chest injuries–has an attorney, as does the passenger in the backseat, who sustained only a few minor injuries. Kevin Hart, of course, has a lawyer as well.
Kevin is expected to be in the crosshairs of the other two people inside the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at the time of the crash because the car was not equipped with any sort of safety harnesses or airbags. The argument here is that Hart should have worried less about keeping the car authentic and more about the actual safety of the vehicle, and not doing so constitutes negligence, on his part.
The once driving the car could also be on the hook for both Kev and the backseat passenger, but that presumption is a little premature since the CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
TMZ also reports that the company that customized the car for Kevin could also be looking at a lawsuit, for those same issues mentioned about safety above. The company is supposed to be the expert on cars, and even if Kevin wanted a custom job without safety harnesses, they should have refused anything that wasn’t safe for those involved, especially with a 720 horsepower engine.
Law enforcement sources told the publication that CHP may lobby the California State Legislature to prohibit custom car companies from rolling out products without harnesses, regardless of whether the customer wants them or not.
