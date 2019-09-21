They’re Awkward AF: Lamar Odom Talks Sucking New GF’s Toes For Fun & Basically Proposes To Her On TV…But She Declines! [Video]

Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Visit “The Real”

What’s going on here??? Lamar Odom and his new girlfriend Sabrina Parr visited “The Real” and frankly, their whole presence seemed awkward AF. Maybe it’s because they are still in a fresh relationship???

Anywho, in the interview, Lamar reveals that he and Sabrina will be doing a reality show together. The couple didn’t reveal where we could see it yet, but stressed it would be about “Black Love”. Other tidbits included Lamar sucking Sabrina’s toes for fun and he basically proposes to her on tv…but she’s holding out for a ring. YIKES.