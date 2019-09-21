Jeremy Meeks Seen Out On The Town With A New Woman After Denying Break-Up From Chloe Green [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jeremy Meeks Is Playing Coy With His New Dinner Date
Even though he just confirmed their relationship was going strong last week, it looks like Jeremy Meeks is setting his sights on someone other than his (ex?) fiancee Chloe Green.
TMZ caught Jeremy showing up at Catch on Friday night in West Hollywood, where he opened the car door to reveal what appears to be his new love interest. Though he keeps things quiet throughout their entrance and exit from the restaurant, Jeremy does share with the paparazzi that his date for the night is Erica Peeples, an actress who’s appeared in Netflix’s True to the Game and Law and Order.
