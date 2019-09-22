Telling It All: Chingy Resurfaces To Give His Side Of His Career Downfall, Ludacris Beef & Sydney Starr Rumors

Chingy Resurfaces To Give His Side Of The Story

It has been quite some time since we’ve seen Chingy surface in the public eye. Even while touring earlier this year, it seems like he still kept a low profile. The last headline about the rapper was his confusing backing of Donald Trump in 2016, though he quickly ended up backtracking following those comments.

The peak of his career was definitely not one to be laughed at, but when he was dominating the charts before the days of social media, tons of rumors flared from beef with Nelly and his label head Ludacris. Eventually, his career began to free fall–but no one really ever knew why.

Now, we’re getting every answer we could have imagined back then. Chingy sat down with BET recently to discuss everything under the sun including past beefs, legal problems, and of course, those infamous Sydney Starr rumors.

You can watching the latest episode of #FindingBET down below!